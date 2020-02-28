Premium Alcoholic Freezer Bar, SLIQ Spirited Ice, Launches

Adult Fla-Vor-Ice and Otter Pops fans will rejoice this summer as The Jel Sert Company announced the launch of SLIQ Spirited Ice, a new premium alcoholic freezer bar that could revolutionize mixology on ice.

The world's leading manufacturer of freezer bars, responsible for producing billions of bars each year, has evolved its product line for the 21+ crowd and set out to define a new category of alcohol that plays off the popularity and success of ready-to-drink and hard seltzer beverages.

The brand will ensure there's something for everyone with three premium spirits: Vodka, Agave and Rum, each infused with elevated flavors and a super smooth sorbet-like texture. The full flavor line-up includes:

Vodka infused Spirited Ice in Lemonade, Cranberry & Grapefruit and Blue Raspberry

Agave infused Spirited Ice in Classic Margarita, Strawberry Margarita and Mango Margarita

Rum infused Spirited Ice in Strawberry Daiquiri, Coconut & Lime Daiquiri and Pineapple Daiquiri

Each freezer bar is 100 calories or less, 8% ABV, just the right amount of sweetness, and an Insta-worthy design that is always ready to be shared. SLIQ's convenient to-go portable packaging makes it perfect for pool parties, festivals, BBQs and anywhere things get social.