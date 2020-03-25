InvisiShield Active Packaging Solution for Pathogen Mitigation Launches

Aptar Food + Beverage, part of AptarGroup, Inc., and a leader in a broad range of premium active packaging systems and processing equipment for fresh-cut fruits, vegetables and seafood, launches InvisiShield™ platform technology — a first of its kind anti-pathogenic packaging solution seamlessly integrated into sealed packages to protect fresh cut produce from harmful pathogens like bacteria, fungi and viruses. Easy to incorporate into existing or new produce packaging lines, the technology mitigates pathogen growth without negatively impacting the product.

The new technology leverages 3-Phase Activ-Polymer™ technology, patented by Aptar CSP Technologies, another division of AptarGroup. The 3-Phase Activ-Polymer technology is currently used by many global brands with a wide range of products to extend shelf life, maintain freshness and improve efficacy in industries such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and food safety.

InvisiShield is activated within sealed packages to safely and effectively release a specially formulated amount of an anti-pathogenic agent into the fresh cut produce’s packaging environment that is undetectable to the consumer and dissipates from the package within 24-48 hours of activation. This mechanism significantly reduces pathogens that may have been introduced during the supply chain without coming into contact with the product itself. The result is a final intervention step that also reduces cross-contamination within the sealed package.

As a food safety assurance device, InvisiShield meets a need for heightened defense against food-borne illnesses. The Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) solution offers outbreak mitigation without negatively impacting product organoleptics. In a triangle sensory test conducted at Emory Hospital System, professional chefs evaluated the product and were statistically unable to identify a difference in the color, aroma, flavor or texture of tomatoes packaged in a standard method versus those packaged with this technology.

You can integrate InvisiShield into an existing production line with complete on-site technical support. The technology is available in different packaging configurations ensuring flexibility and adaptability to a wide range of packaging and delivery systems.