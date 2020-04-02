ABB Offers Free Digital Services to Keep Customers Moving Forward

In view of Covid-19, ABB’s Robotics & Discrete Automation business will offer key software services free of charge. This way, ABB is working to help customers and partners keep production lines going and to enable businesses to con-tinue to function while many are working from home.

Many companies can benefit from digital solutions that enable them to manage their production lines remotely and keep robot systems running at optimal performance with less human interaction, particularly during social distancing and remote work. Digital tools can also be used to help customers continue to work and prepare for projects that will be ready to go as soon as everyone returns to the workplace.

ABB’s Robotics and Discrete Automation business will make key software services available free of charge to its customers until December 31st, 2020. Among the services included are condition monitoring and diagnostics, asset management software and remote troubleshooting and monitoring of production lines for the delivery of important supplies. Click here to access all technology listed below.

Customers who already have access to the following technologies but want advice and guidance on how to utilize them have the opportunity to contact their local ABB representative.

The software being made available free of charge includes: