Fire Department Coffee Gets New Look for Spirit-Infused Varieties

Fire Department Coffee has just revealed a bold, new look for its signature Spirit Infused Coffee, reflective of the vintage spirit labels that are steeped in heritage. The veteran- and firefighter-owned coffee company launched its signature line of Bourbon, Rum, Tequila and Irish Whiskey infused coffees in 2016 and was the very first company to craft a spirit-infused coffee line.

Currently available in Bourbon, Rum, Tequila and Egan's Irish Whiskey, Fire Department Coffee's Spirit Infused Coffee is crafted with a proprietary process that infuses the deep flavor and rich aroma of the spirits, resulting in a subtle, smooth roast. The non-alcoholic coffee line features top-shelf spirits including Egan's Irish Whiskey, a customer favorite.

"Our signature Spirit Infused Coffee is different from anything else on the market. We're proud to use the best spirits with the best coffee – and together they dance. The coffee takes the lead, and the spirit is subtle, not overpowering," said Fire Dept. Coffee Owner, Luke Schneider. "Our new, elevated package design represents the distinctive taste true and pure to each spirit infused coffee in our line."

To order Fire Department Coffee's Spirit Infused Coffee, visit firedeptcoffee.com/collections/spirit-infused-coffee.