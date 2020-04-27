Amcor Invests in Industry Partners

Amcor is supporting three industry associations as part of its broad-based effort to build awareness and education within the packaging industry, as well as increase post-consumer resin use and recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles and jars throughout North America and LATAM.

The company will contribute approximately $200,000 to support the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), NAPCOR and The Recycling Partnership, as well as encouraging co-workers to participate in various sustainability and recycling efforts.

“Amcor is driving the development of responsible packaging for the industry and takes this leadership position seriously,” said Eric Roegner, president of Amcor Rigid Packaging (ARP). “There will always be a role for packaging to preserve food and healthcare products, protect consumers and promote brands. However, we believe packaging can be cost-effective, convenient, attractive, AND more sustainable.”

While PET bottles are infinitely recyclable* and their carbon footprint is less than glass, aluminium and other packaging materials, the company continues to innovate and develop new products designed to reduce the amount of material used in production, as well as end-of-life waste. Roegner says ARP selected three organizations that align with its efforts to increase recycling, develop and design more sustainable packaging, and increase the use of post-consumer resin in its bottles.

Amcor will also support key industry councils and committees to identify and resolve challenges, while also engaging in broad-based industry communications efforts.



The Associations

NAPCOR is the trade association for the PET packaging industry in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The organization’s mission is to promote the introduction and use of PET packaging.NAPCORprotects the PET package and overcomes hurdles to its successful introduction, use and recycling; and articulates and communicates the environmental sustainability attributes of PET packaging.

The Recycling Partnership is a leading, national force for improving recycling. Using private dollars from companies The Recycling Partnership works in communities to drive measurable sustainability through grants, technical assistance, research and best practices, with the primary goal of increasing recycling rates.

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) works with members like Amcor to advance the sustainability agenda with federal and state legislation, provides public education about the benefits of plastics, and supports technology-driven innovation.