PTG Launches Dual-Temperature Pharmaceutical Shipper

Packaging Technology Group Inc. (PTG), a leading provider of thermal packaging solutions for the biopharmaceutical and life sciences sector, has launched a dual temperature pharmaceutical shipper made with sustainable materials.

The new shipper is an addition to the TRUEtemp Naturals® Cellulose line of 100% curbside recyclable & repulpable products currently used by several pharmaceutical companies.

This innovative, prequalified sustainable option from PTG is a thermal solution that allows medications and therapies with different temperature requirements to travel together in the same container. In most cases, one of the medications would travel frozen and the other, refrigerated. The dual temp shipper is especially useful for complex immunotherapies shown to be effective in combating certain cancers and other diseases.

As biopharmaceutical manufacturers continue to develop new medications, the need to thermally protect the valuable medications and preserve the efficacy of the drugs while in transit increases. This option to ship medications with two different temperature profiles together provides a new way to best serve the intended patients and to save on shipping costs and assembly training.