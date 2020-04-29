P&G Expands Eco-Box Line for Laundry Products

Procter & Gamble has announced the expansion of the Eco-Box portfolio to now include more of fabric care brands in smarter packaging, including Tide Original, Downy, Gain, Tide purclean, Tide Free & Gentle and Dreft.

Eco-Box products arrive on your doorstep as a sealed, shipping-safe cardboard box — with no wasteful outer boxing or padding needed. Inside is a sealed bag of ultra-concentrated liquid laundry detergent or fabric conditioner, that can accommodate about 100 loads of laundry with 30% more cleaning per drop. It also includes a No-DripTM tap. The expanded portfolio of Eco-Box products is available to ship directly to consumers, beginning in mid-May.

The sustainable solutions uses up to 60% less plastic than traditional packaging, and is available at retailers nationwide including Amazon + Walmart.com.