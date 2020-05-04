Land O' Lakes Celebrates Farmers with New Packaging

Farmer-owned cooperative Land O’Lakes Inc. has unveiled new packaging for the company’s consumer-facing LAND O LAKES® products featuring the farmers who are the foundation of the cooperative’s membership.

The new packaging will show up through a new front-of-package design that features the phrase “Farmer-Owned” above the LAND O LAKES brandmark, “Since 1921” below it and a vibrant illustration of land and lakes. Some products, including stick butter, will also include photos of real Land O’Lakes farmers and co-op members and copy that reads: “Since 1921” and “Proud to be Farmer-Owned: As a farmer-owned co-op, we stand together to bring you the very best in dairy.”

Land O’Lakes was founded by a group of Minnesota dairy farmers in 1921, and as it approaches its 100th anniversary in 2021, the co-op has reflected on its treasured history and made the decision to showcase its greatest strength — its farmers.

“As Land O’Lakes looks toward our 100th anniversary, we’ve recognized we need packaging that reflects the foundation and heart of our company culture—and nothing does that better than our farmer-owners whose milk is used to produce Land O’Lakes’ dairy products,” said Beth Ford, president and CEO, Land O’Lakes.

“As a farmer-owned co-op, we strongly feel the need to better connect the men and women who grow our food with those who consume it,” Ford said. “Our farmer-to-fork structure gives us a unique ability to bridge this divide.”

The new packaging has started to appear on tub butter spreads, foodservice products and deli cheese and is expected to be fully rolled out across LAND O LAKES products by the end of 2020.