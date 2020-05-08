New Thermal Inkjet Ink Provides 12-Month Cartridge Shelf-Life

Videojet Technologies has launched a Cool Black Solvent thermal inkjet (TIJ) ink to provide users with a 12-month cartridge shelf-life, excellent performance in low-temperature environments and a no-CMR (carcinogens, mutagens or reproductive toxins) ink option.

Cool Black Solvent ink, also identified as WLK660083A, is a proprietary ethanol-based ink formulation by Videojet, packaged in genuine HP® cartridges. It was specifically designed for printing on non-porous packaging where high-quality codes, quick dry times and excellent adhesion with minimal maintenance are required. Cool Black Solvent ink offers an industry-leading operational range of 5-40°C (41-104°F), according to the company.

Designed mainly for primary packaging applications, Cool Black Solvent ink delivers high-quality codes on a wide range of materials, particularly on flexible packaging used for fast moving consumer goods; coated cartons and glossy labels used in high-end cosmetics, pharmaceuticals or other consumer goods; and blister packs and foils. This ink offers average dry times of approximately one second when printing alphanumeric codes on non-porous materials, and less than three seconds for bold text or 2D codes on those substrates.

The ink’s proprietary formulation is designed for use in the Videojet 8520, Wolke m610 advanced, Wolke m610 touch and Wolke m610 oem TIJ printers.