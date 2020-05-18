Our Daily Wine Now Available in Eco-Friendly 1.5-Liter Box

Our Daily Wines, the #1 USDA certified organic wine in the U.S., has released the popular Our Daily Cabernet Sauvignon in a convenient, eco-friendly 1.5-liter bag-in-box package. On shelves this month, the new offering joins the Our Daily Red Blend, already available in this easy-to-use packaging.

For more than 30 years, Our Daily has crafted organic wines from vineyard to glass. Our Daily wines are not only organic, but also vegan, gluten-free with no added preservatives and no detectable sulfites. With the addition of an airtight 1.5-liter bag-in-box, the wine stays fresh up to four weeks after opening, making this boxed wine enjoyable at home all month long.

Equivalent to two bottles of wine, the 1.5-liter box has a lighter packaging design, which means a smaller carbon footprint, and the eco-friendly cardboard box is recyclable. The Our Daily Cabernet Sauvignon 1.5-liter box is available nationally at fine wine retailers.