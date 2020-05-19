Botta Packaging with Esselunga to Substitute Bubble Wrap with Paper

BOTTA Packaging, based in Milan, Italy, flanked the leading Italian supermarkets chain Esselunga to develop an innovative envelope, entirely lined with corrugated paper, to protect bottles and eggs during online shopping deliveries.

The traditional and widespread use of bubble wrap (plastic) inside e-commerce packaging is considered a non-sustainable habit which also implies the risk of annoying end consumers. Receiving packaging in different materials which need to be separated upon disposal, is a difficulty that the customer prefers not to face.

The Botta Eco-Envelope is a solution that eliminates bubble wrap from packaging, providing a product entirely recyclable and highly sustainable, while still ensuring the same parameters of protection and resistance.

According to Coleman Parkes Research (2018), 75% of consumers admit that the sustainability of packaging influences their purchasing decisions. The majority of end users is willing to switch Brand if its packaging is not sustainable.

“This insight has driven part of our own corporate strategy," said Lara Botta, VP of Botta Packaging, "bringing us to increase investments in research and development not only of traditional cardboard packaging, but also in building a sound expertise in sustainable packaging as a whole: outside, inside, fillers, logistics, optimization and, last but not least, materials innovation.”