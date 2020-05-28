KlikLok ACE Carton Former Focuses on Ergonomics, Sustainability and Efficiency

Syntegon Technology has launched its new Kliklok ACE (Advanced Carton Erector) carton former platform at its virtual show booth. Visitors had the chance to join the online reveal of the new machine from the site in Bristol, U.K. in mid-May.

The Kliklok ACE was developed with a focus on ergonomic design, sustainability and increased efficiency. The newly integrated Flex Feeder ensures a reliable and safe carton control throughout the entire process. “The new carton former platform combines high-speed forming capabilities with a generous carton size range, giving manufacturers a lot of flexibility,” said Janet Darnley, product manager at Syntegon Technology in Decatur, U.S. The Kliklok ACE range runs at up to 80 cycles per minute with single, double or triple head and is suited for a number of food applications, such as bakery, snacks, cereal bars, frozen/prepared food, tea and coffee, as well as non-food products.

The new machine can form lock-style and glue-style cartons on the same machine, offering manufacturers full flexibility. Syntegon Technology also provides the machine with ultrasonic technology, an industry first in this segment. Both, the lock and ultrasonic versions, are glue-free, making them a real sustainable option. The Kliklok ACE range can handle different carton format sizes, ranging from a blank size of 190 mm length x 122 mm wide to 800 mm length x 600 mm wide.

The new Flex Feeder offers positive carton control, transferring the cartons reliably from the forming process to the machine exit. “This reduces the risk of jams within the machine, causing stops and downtime,” Darnley explained. The Kliklok ACE is also capable of running paper board or corrugated material.

Syntegon Technology also put an emphasis on an ergonomic design machine. The carton hopper, which operators load manually, was designed at waist height. This makes the feeding process more operator friendly. Overall, the machine allows tool-less changeovers, which supports vertical start-up. The machine is built in an open frame stainless-steel design, which is IP 54 rated.

To offer customers a future-proof solution, the Kliklok ACE is not only available with a single-head system, but also a double- or triple-head system, which offers more flexibility in terms of speed and size change between these different configurations. The Kliklok ACE also has a smaller footprint than its predecessor. And, the new on-board electrics eliminate the need for a control cabinet.