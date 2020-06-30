New Tap Designed for Bag-In-Box Cleaning Products

Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box has unveiled a new Vitop® Blue tap that is specially designed for cleaning products including detergents, soaps and sanitizers.

The new Vitop Blue tap got off to a flying start by first being used for Bag-in-Box hand sanitiser packaging – one of the most sought-after products during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although more testing will be undertaken to ensure compatibility with a wide range of hand sanitizers and other cleaning products, the Bag-in-Box packaging is a promising solution due to its variety of sizes and flexibility to be used either by the end-consumer or as a refill solution.

Smurfit Kappa is the market leader in European Bag-in-Box packaging and its Vitop® tap is wellknown to consumers. The development of this new Vitop® Blue tap is in line with the company’s aim to apply its expertise in Bag-in-Box packaging to other non-food markets.

This new product is the latest addition to its flagship range of Bag-in-Box taps Vitop Original that are used already in multiple markets including wine, juices, water and olive oil.