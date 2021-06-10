Healeys Cyder is one of the fastest-growing cyder-makers in the UK and you will already find Rattler Cornish Cloudy Cyder and Cornish Gold available on draught and in bottles at pubs and venues up and down the country. By introducing Bag-in-Box® cider to their packaging options, Healeys Cyder can now offer Rattler Cyder in more settings and in a still format, complimenting their existing carbonated range.

The Bag-in-Box offers an efficient and ease of use with its ‘pull and pour’ format, ideal for use in pub gardens, BBQ’s and at events. “We wanted our cyders to be as accessible as possible, which includes catering for a variety of pack formats and usage scenarios” Lee Maidment, Marketing Manager of Healeys Cyder.

Smurfit Kappa Barnstaple have been delivering Bag-in-Box packaging solutions for almost two decades and are committed in being the partner of choice for drinks companies. Andrew Richards, Business Development Manager of Smurfit Kappa Barnstaple, was excited to present the different boxed cider options available which would meet Healeys Cyder’s requirement for their upcoming Flattler cider products.

The goal was to provide a Bag-in-Box product that was:

• Full colour print to complement their unique branding

• Had no requirement for glue or tape to erect

• Could withstand vigorous supply chain conditions

• Provide protection to the cider the box and bag contained

The solution was Smurfit Kappa Barnstaple’s ‘envelope’ style Bag-in-Box which is made from 300K/K double wall grade, printed full colour litho and quick to erect saving time on the production line.