Italy-based Stevanato Group, a leading producer of glass primary packaging and provider of integrated capabilities for drug delivery systems, has launched a modular, robotic inspection system that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) with accrued machine learning capabilities.

The company’s Vision Robot Unit (VRU) is an autonomous module capable of automatically inspecting both cosmetic and particle properties without human intervention. The VRU’s island design comprises a plug & play concept with a freely configurable infeed and outfeed. It is also scalable, as multiple vision inspection units can be added to increase throughput. Its no glass-to-glass inspection process reduces the likelihood of product damage or breakage.

With AI, the VRU can quickly react to changing product characteristics — including active ingredient variations, differing fill levels and different containers. It’ also adaptive, exhibiting continuous learning from both production and operator stimuli. The result is an improvement in the reduction in both false rejects and false positives. The Vision Robot Unit is designed to meet emerging “smart factory” needs for a fully automated, flexible inspection solution that enhances control process reliability.