Flexicon has introduced a new base model 1450 flexible screw conveyor with 4-1/2 inch (114 mm) O.D. polymer conveyor tube and low cost carbon steel floor hopper and discharge housing. Round, square, flat or beveled flexible screws in any length from 10 to 40 feet (3 to 12 m) are offered to convey virtually any free- and non-free-flowing bulk material including products that pack, cake, seize, smear or break apart.

The only moving part contacting material is the inner screw, which self-centers as it rotates, providing ample space between the screw and tube wall to minimize or eliminate grinding. The lower end of the screw requires no bearing, while the upper end is driven beyond the point of discharge, preventing material contact with bearings or seals.

This screw conveyor can handle diverse materials ranging in size from large pellets to sub-micron powders with no separation of blends.

Fully enclosed, the conveyor tube prevents product and plant contamination, while the gentle rolling action imparted by the screw prevents the separation of blends.

The 1450 is available with an optional UL-listed start-stop control panel and a range of flow-promotion devices, and is available on a Quick Ship basis in the Americas and in Europe.