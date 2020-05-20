Dynamic Conveyor Introduces Specialty Conveyor Line

Dynamic Conveyor Corporation, the leading manufacturer of innovative belt conveyor systems, has added a specialty conveyor line. The new Hybrid™ specialty conveyors are designed and built specifically to meet the most demanding conveyance objectives that can’t be met with traditional conveyor systems.

The challenges that come with limited spaces, high speeds, heavy loads, heavy impact, abrasive and/or hot and cold products is overcome with the unique design of each Hybrid conveyor system. Each customer’s specific products, challenges and unique needs are reviewed and considered in the design of every conveyor. The form, fit and function is met with the specialized design and selection of the ideal materials for each distinct application.

Conveyor widths range from 2 to 120 inches to accompany lengths as long as 100 feet. Sidewall heights include low profiles as short as 1 inch. Unlimited angles and geometries allow the creation of precise inclines, declines and lateral turns to fit into the most precise spaces or match perfectly with other equipment.

Hybrid specialty conveyors join Dynamic Conveyor’s other product lines.