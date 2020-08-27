Over seven years ago, 19-year old Kyle Kamerer Jr. was in transition and sleeping in his car. Times were tough, and he needed work. Recognizing his potential, Tim Price and the team at Colbert Packaging offered Kamerer a chance with a job performing general manufacturing labor.

Fast-forward to present day, and Kamerer Jr. is married, supervising a department and supporting a family as a valued Colbert Packaging employee. “Colbert taught me so much more than how to just have a factory job,” he said. “I learned about integrity and workplace pride, and that changed my life!”

Mentoring Kyle and seeing the results sparked Tim Price’s passion and interest in finding a community service program to help change lives in Elkhart’s underserved community. When Price, Colbert vice president and general manager of its Elkhart facility, learned about the Elkhart Urban Enterprise Association (EUEA), a new relationship was forged as he joined the Board and now serves as president.

The EUEA was started in 2012, with a mission to improve the quality of life for Enterprise Zone residents, roughly covering 2.5 square miles of the City’s most challenged area. It awards $1,000 scholarships to aspiring local students in a work exchange program, and Colbert Packaging has benefited from the enthusiasm of students it has sponsored over the years. “You reap what you sow.” says Price. “When we give back to the community, it’s also an investment in our company’s future.”

The paid interns help with summer coverage by filling scheduling gaps for vacationing employees or with whatever is needed as customer demands arise. They learn more than their assigned task – they also learn the principles of a good work ethic, along with solid business practices and teamwork.

“We try to teach them more than the job,” says Price. “For example, some may get a chance to operate a CAD machine. Others may be invited to a business meeting. Some end up supporting our quality department.” Students are coached about how to dress for a presentation, and the importance of a firm handshake and making eye contact. While these may be considered ‘soft skills’ by some, Colbert believes it all adds up to Colbert PRIDE.

Colbert’s full-time workforce benefits from the EUEA program, as well. By taking on mentorship roles, employees are learning and practicing leadership in action. Colbert’s newest facility in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is also involved in mentoring students by participating in the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development’s Youth Apprenticeship program. In this program, employers hire high school juniors or seniors for a one or two-year apprenticeship. During the apprenticeship, the student continues toward high school graduation and takes courses related to the profession as a way of enhancing what is being learned on the job. Through participation in the Youth Apprenticeship program, Colbert is able to educate local students in their chosen field, and promote careers in the folding carton industry. To date, Colbert has hired 4 YA’s in graphic design, structural design (Engineering Drafting), and manufacturing.