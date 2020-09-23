Anheuser-Busch, the leader in American brewing, and flagship brand Budweiser are proud to announce the UNCF Budweiser Natalie Johnson Scholarship, which provides annual monetary awards for students pursuing STEM majors applicable to careers in brewing. The five-year commitment marks Budweiser’s continued support to promote diversity in the brewing industry by providing additional education and opportunities to bring more Black talent to Anheuser-Busch and encourage Black representation in brewing.

In association with long-time partner the UNCF (United Negro College Fund), Budweiser will award 25 scholarships annually, valued at $4,000 each. Additionally, five intern scholars who receive a paid internship in the AB Brewing/Supply function will receive a $6,000 scholarship toward the final year of earning their degree.

“Anheuser-Busch has a strong foundation when it comes to addressing issues of racial inequality by promoting fundamental civil rights, education opportunities, and economic empowerment within the Black community,” said Monica Rustgi, vice president, marketing for Budweiser. “We’re proud of a 40+ year partnership with the UNCF in support of Black Americans, and we want to do even more to advance economic empowerment in the future.”

To mark this announcement, Budweiser released a film called “Brewing Change.” The film documents a conversation between long-standing Budweiser partner Dwyane Wade and Natalie Johnson, about opportunities in the brewing industry. Touching on both Dwyane and Natalie’s personal experiences and career trajectories, it culminates with Dwyane announcing the scholarship bearing Natalie’s namesake. Natalie, who joined the company as an intern, currently helps lead the brewing function at Anheuser-Busch where she is the company’s first Black female Brewmaster in St. Louis.

“I walked through the doors of Anheuser-Busch as an intern, excited and nervous! With lots of hard work and a desire to learn, I eventually became the first black female Senior Brewmaster of our first and largest brewery,” said Natalie Johnson, Senior Brewmaster at Anheuser-Busch. “Today, I am delighted and honored to continue forging a path for young people who can see themselves in my journey. There is still much to do, and I am immensely proud to be at a company that believes in diversity and is leading the way to bring about change.”

“It was incredible to share the news of the UNCF Budweiser Natalie Johnson Scholarship with Natalie herself as a part of my ongoing partnership with Budweiser,” said Budweiser partner, co-founder of Budweiser Zero, advocate and entrepreneur, Dwyane Wade. “It’s important to me to use my platform to open doors for others and together we’re creating more chances for young Black people to have the opportunity to succeed.”