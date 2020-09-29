A new generation of folding carton technology, which enables brand owners and designers to showcase aspirational products in evermore stunning, sales-enhancing packaging concepts, has been introduced by international foil and visual effects specialists, Fresnels Innovations Ltd.

Featuring advanced proprietary 3D imagery and created from advanced print and design materials, the award-winning POSEIDON box can feature as the centerpiece of a luxury brand strategy, build around sophisticated, elegant and environmentally sensitive cutting-edge packaging that delivers enhanced consumer shelf appeal and added value in the retail environment.

The development reflects advances in nanostructure print technology to create designs reflecting a product’s essence as part of packaging incorporating state-of-the-art anti-counterfeiting measures for additional brand protection. The use of recyclable materials also chimes with the POSEIDON concept, personifying a new generation of packaging innovation that respects the environment.

Cellini technology features in the POSEIDON box, providing an appealing and cost-effective option for delivering 3D tactile imagery to the packaging without the use of expensive laminates. Packaging incorporating Cellini imagery is fully recyclable, enhancing its appeal as an environmentally friendly option in luxury packaging applications.

The application of new foil technology offers a more visually engaging alternative to ink counterparts as it exchanges color when rotated to augment the all-round packaging experience — inks can only do this when tilted.

The capacity to incorporate complex, visually alluring imagery into transfer film that can then be applied to recyclable paper and cardboard packaging substrates, is an also a pioneering development, imparting brand luxury and warmth as part of the POSEIDON box’s overall elemental appeal and feel.

This is achieved using DRIEMS transfer film: a recyclable paperboard manufactured with Cellini technology and delivered to laminators as master rolls for transference to the paper board of their choice, offering flexibility and versatility in the production process — the sheeted material is manufactured with the individual images accurately placed within the sheet as required by subsequent print and die cutting processes.