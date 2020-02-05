New Generation of Beauty Shows in Packaging Design

Singer Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is coming out with new Snap Shadows mix-and-match eyeshadow palettes for spring. A game-changing portable mini eyeshadow palette of six rich, blendable shades in a range of matte to shimmer finishes: Use ’em solo or snap together any two palettes to double the collection while keeping it perfectly compact.

The new shadows come in different sizes, with the cool design known to the brand and the brand tagline: Beauty for All. The Snap Shadows come in a paperboard sleeve with a corresponding number associated with the color palette inside. These compact mini palettes are snappable to other palettes, creating a customized palette combo for on the go.

Each mini six-pan palette serves up a unique color story, from smoky to pastel to the perfect low-key neutrals for your skin tone. Packed with rich, smooth, blendable color in a rainbow of matte, shimmer, and glitter finishes, each shade was specifically chosen by Rihanna to deliver just the colors you’ll actually want to use.

Mix & match as you please: True Neutrals + Rose = Rosey Neutrals. Smoky + Peach = Smoky Peach. The combos are endless! Finally, a customizable, pocket-perfect shadow collection—that’s 12 shades!—all in the palm of your hand.