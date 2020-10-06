The winners of this year’s prestigious Pentawards were revealed during a virtual Gala Ceremony hosted live on September 24. Top winning agencies include Backbone Branding and Design Bridge each with 5 awards, ShenZhen Lingyun Creative Packaging Design Co., Ltd, Depot Branding Agency, Xiaomi, Estudio Maba and Anthem, all of which won 4 awards.

This year’s Special Awards, which recognize ultimate excellence in packaging design, were also handed out:

Best Newcomer of the Year – Caparo Design Crew, Greece

– Caparo Design Crew, Greece Design Agency of the Year – Backbone Branding, Armenia

– Backbone Branding, Armenia Designer of the Year – XiongBo Deng, ShenZhen Lingyun Creative Packaging Design Co.,Ltd, China

– XiongBo Deng, ShenZhen Lingyun Creative Packaging Design Co.,Ltd, China NXT-GEN, Best Student Work – Robert Dadashev, British School of Art & Design, Russia

Now in its 14th year, the 2020 competition received over 2,000 entries from 60 countries across five continents, with the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia and China receiving the highest number of awards. Out of all the entries, over 400 were shortlisted by the competition’s international jury and revealed to the public.

DIAMOND – BEST OF SHOW, AIR CO by AIR CO, US

When it came to selecting the 14th winner of the Diamond – Best Of Show Award, the judges were unanimous. Air Co’s packaging and design is as forward thinking, modern and transformative as the approach to creating the brand and company itself. With a mission to be the most sustainable alcohol brand in the world, the packaging for the world’s first carbon negative vodka brand, Air Co., is both reusable and 100% sustainable. Keeping the vodka as the star, the label is placed towards the top of the bottle giving ample space to display the liquid. By placing the label lower, the vodka is the first to meet the eye. The label itself is simple, custom-made, natural and non-toxic and can be removed easily so the bottle can be used for other purposes like a water bottle, flower vase or candle holder.

BEVERAGES PLATINUM, Pridem’s Gin by Enpedra Estudio, Spain

The design concept for Pridem’s premium gin centres around the idea of a sailor, to represent and celebrate freedom and is something which is set to become iconic. The beautiful design is made up of two complex elements: a striking stopper shaped like a sailor’s hat that gives the product personality and emphasises its uniqueness, and a label that is made up of four separate parts that wrap completely around the frustoconical bottle.

BEVERAGES PROFESSIONAL CONCEPT PLATINUM, Happy Ghost by Pavla Chuykina, Russia

As the first ever Professional Concept Platinum award, this playful design is something that can be easily replicated for products going into market. The idea is of a ghost that first made an appearance in 1916 that has been spotted in recent years on the shelves of liquor stores. To create this character, the design uses a deep indentation at the bottom of the bottle and adds a pair of ghostly eyes to it, whilst the glass creates a dark fog and mystical atmosphere.

FOOD PLATINUM, NongFu Wangtian by ShenZhen BOB design, China

What struck the judges with this piece is the simplicity and effectiveness of the design. The creative idea of this product packaging is that by combining the shape of chilli to the container, it brings the experience of picking chillis directly to the customer. Its distinctive and fun design will make it the first to be noticed on the shelves, enticing consumers to buy it to try it out and share with friends and family.

BODY PLATINUM, Chioture by Shanghai Nianxiang Brand Design & Consulting Co., Ltd., China

This base makeup kit for CHIOTURE, a vibrant and youthful makeup brand, focuses on the unpacking process of the product. Factoring in the simple and fun characteristics of the brand, an innovative design was used to effectively demonstrate the product’s features: a beautiful and adorable soft light camera. The user unscrews the ‘lens’ and then pulls out the ‘handle brush’ on the right, which can then be placed on the ’Brand Icon Viewfinder’ in the upper left corner of the camera if on the go.

OTHER MARKETS PLATINUM, HEMA by Magnet Design, Netherlands

This charming range of packaging for Dutch retailer HEMA contains summer water inflatables. The design concept is to show a range of summer products that look like they have been dropped into mini swimming pools, and there’s even a steel step that leads into the pool on the front, bringing the image to life. All toys have been designed exclusively by HEMA and represent the retailers most famous icons like HEMA’s smoked sausage, Takkie the Dog, tompouce pastry and summer ice creams. HEMA’s overall ambition is to stop putting plastic products into plastic packaging, so carton boxes were being chosen to package and protect the products inside.

LUXURY PLATINUM, Hennessy by Felipe Pantone - Appartement 103, France

Released globally at a limited quantity of 70 pieces, this Collector's Edition from Hennessy was created in partnership with the world-renowned and pioneering street artist Felipe Pantone. The result of this collaboration is a super clean, shiny white PET box that once opened reveals the whole world of Felipe Pantone through a prism of graphical elements and textures. At the centre of the experience, the consumer is invited to build their own art sculpture around a customized Hennessy V.S bottle which is printed with the latest cutting-edge digital technologies in CMYK. The exclusive carafe stands on a pedestal in the centre of a grid of moiré-finished rods that consumers themselves can place, move and interchange to alter the bottle's optics.

The full line-up of the 2020 winners can be seen here in the new Pentawards Portal.

Founded in 2007, Pentawards is committed to recognizing excellence in design, providing a source of inspiration and connecting the global packaging community through its competition and events.