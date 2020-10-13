Expanding business practices is difficult when storefronts are closed or you don’t have the overhead to pay for high-level experiences. Nevertheless, you can rework your existing processes and offerings to create a sensory experience without breaking the bank. As a branding pillar, some of the world’s most well known companies established themselves more in their overall design appeal combined with exceptional products. From the product’s boxes through to the coveted items customers will camp out overnight for — it’s the literal entire package that compels buyers, such as with Apple’s cult “precise and polished aesthetic.” In fact, when Apple’s then head designer announced he was stepping down it prompted a global conversation about the next era for the tech giant seeing as he was responsible for making the world as obsessed with the brand’s iconic white boxes and metallic font as their i-products. Not convinced about how this can define a brand? Well, Adam Lashinsky reports on this fastidious focus on boxes as much as the latest iPhone, “To fully grasp how seriously Apple executives sweat the small stuff, consider this: For months, a packaging designer was holed up…performing the most mundane of tasks — opening boxes.”

For ordinary businesses, this might seem a lot however focus on design and customer experience are shown to drive growth. Reporting on a 2018 McKinsey study, Aaron Rasmussen measured that, “Between 2012 and 2017, companies that prioritized design increased both their revenues and shareholder returns at nearly double the rate of design-negligent counterparts.” Even for companies with a boutique or start-up budget, there is space to bring your customers on a brand journey that enhances their end-to-end experience using the same psychological principles. Right now, with many businesses closing their doors or ramping up their e-commerce, the singular tactile experience your customer will have with your business is the items they order and how these items are packaged. Every time you send an order to your customers, you give them the opportunity to be a part of a narrative that’s aligned with your brand values and strategic vision.

The component of this that’s linked with human psychology is obvious when you look at statistics around social media ‘unboxing’ videos. Both buyers and a broader market of potential customers, as well as existing ones, recognise the journey of ordering through to opening. It’s not slowing down either, with YouTube searches for “Unboxing” exceeding more than 90 million results and Google reporting that 70% of YouTube users say they’re receptive to learning more about new products from brands on YouTube. Businesses as well as marketers have significant opportunities to drive action with video, yet in the lead up to that your business can devise a packaging and unboxing experience that communicates your brand and its values to prompt purchases that will genuinely please and intrigue customers. One final data point that reinforces this is the prevalence of video unboxing and how you can leverage this to build your brand from a marketing level -- why not create organic content for your channels that teases what getting an order from you is like? As a social media tactic to hit the mark, it’s worth noting that Buffer found in 2019 that 62% of businesses use YouTube as a channel to post video content and it’s the second most used social media platform.



Make The Unboxing Experience Part Of Your Unique Selling Point

As the physical touchpoint of your business, thoughtful packaging makes the unboxing experience special. Review this aspect of your value proposition with this infographic from 2Flow, ‘How To Create A Memorable Unboxing Experience’. It could be as simple as switching up your packaging and including a handwritten note with discount codes -- look for ways to connect meaningfully and you’re on your way!