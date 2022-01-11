While beauty brands were facing the challenge of digital transformation, a new generation was taking over as prime consumers. 2022 starts with a focus on Generation Z, which grew up "digital" and is socially and environmentally concerned. This group is now making the purchasing decisions that influence product launches and brand positioning. Packaging Strategies asked the market insights team of international beauty packaging manufacturer and provider Quadpack to analyze the rising trends that will affect the beauty industry in 2022. All sum up the mindset of a principled, yet playful generation.

Meet Generation Z: the principled, yet playful generation.

Post-COVID Awakening

Joy and playfulness are the new keywords for color cosmetics. Young consumers want a fun routine with products that stimulate their creativity. Limited editions and collaborations with bold colors, glitter and unique textures invite the consumer to have fun.

Ethics First

Consumers are less willing to compromise their beliefs over an attractive product or brand. The beauty industry must commit to social and environmental causes, being transparent every step of the way. As young people are increasingly informed and educated, they spot greenwashing in a heartbeat.

Nature Meets Tech

As an evolution of the “natural beauty” trend, consumers are more open to lab-made solutions that help protect the environment. From an ingredient that replaces animal-origin elements to a mineral sunscreen that is not harmful to coral reefs, tech for good is always welcome.

Radical Inclusion

The era of hiding imperfections is fading fast — at least for now. Freckles, spots and wrinkles are personal marks and should be enhanced by make-up. Brands must be inclusive and bring diverse solutions or risk being canceled.

Healthification

Products that make people look and smell good are desirable, but not enough to conquer their hearts. Besides having beautifying and healthy effects, cosmetics should tackle wellbeing and bring holistic benefits for the body and the mind.

Make-Up for Digital

Gen Z established TikTok, and their virtual lives are more important than ever. While some brands are launching try-on filters and apps, others will focus on products that help consumers look good on camera.