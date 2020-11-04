Silly Juice, a new line of “seriously good” juices, announces in-store retail distribution with multiple grocery stores in Southern California and Washington and Oregon. Quickly growing the brand’s retail footprint in just three months since initially launching online, Silly Juice is now available at 330 stores in Southern California, including Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions, as well as 160 Albertsons and Safeway stores in Oregon and Southern Washington.

The distribution momentum has been rapid, with the brand accelerating from a small-scale sampling relationship with Albertsons to doubling their order in just two weeks to become available at locations across the west coast. Following tremendous reception for Silly Juice’s direct-to-consumer website launch in August, the brand sold out within four hours of its release. Silly Juice’s quick distribution expansion is a testament to the strong interest from shoppers for its high-quality flavor innovation.

Silly Juice was co-founded by CEO and entrepreneur, Keith Davis and YouTube stars, The Ace Family, to start a revolution in the juice category. During a period when consumers are spending more time at home than ever before, Silly Juice brings creative flavor combinations to the forefront of their grocery aisles to make the whole family’s taste buds dance.

The beverage is available in six fun-filled varieties: Cool Blue Freeze, Orange Cream, Pink Strawberry Swirl, Red Apple Cherry Blossom, Watermelon Fruit Punch, and White Grape Burst. Made with real juice and no high fructose corn syrup, Silly Juice is non-GMO, gluten-free, low in sodium, and contains no added colors.