The PMMI Foundation and Enercon Industries Corporation have selected Max Klein, a junior packaging engineering student at Indiana State University, as the recipient of the 2020 Bill Zito Scholarship. The scholarship was established to honor Packaging Hall of Famer and longtime Enercon employee, Bill Zito, who strongly believed in the importance of education in the packaging field.

The award is given to students in their junior year at a PMMI Education Partner school who major in packaging engineering or a related field. Candidates must show interest in the packaging industry and have excellent academic achievement.

“We are pleased to contribute to the education of tomorrow’s packaging leaders with Enercon’s Bill Zito Scholarship. Bill earned a place in the Packaging Hall of Fame for his commitment to advancing induction cap sealing technology and educating the industry on the technology’s benefits,” said Mark Plantier, vice president, Marketing, Enercon. “We’re proud to carry on the tradition of supporting packaging education opportunities.”

Enercon is a longtime PMMI member and supplies induction cap sealers, corona treaters and plasma surface treaters.

Each year, the PMMI Foundation provides scholarships to students majoring in packaging. Students must currently attend a PMMI Education Partner school to be eligible for PMMI Foundation scholarships. For more information on the PMMI Foundation, visit www.pmmi.org/scholarships.