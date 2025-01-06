Enercon Industries Corporation is pleased to announce Hailey Wiethoff of Clemson University as winner of the 2024 Enercon Bill Zito Scholarship. Hailey is studying Packaging Science and will graduate in May of 2026.

The PMMI Education & Training Foundation administers the scholarship in conjunction with Pack Expo International where Enercon exhibits its innovative induction cap sealing equipment. The scholarship is made available to students studying and pursuing a career in packaging and processing.

The scholarship is part of Enercon’s ongoing commitment to support education in the packaging industry. In addition to funding the scholarship, Enercon also offers the industry free educational webinars, ebooks, technical papers, and is an active participant in industry associations.

Enercon President Ryan Schuelke says, “PMMI does an amazing job with educational initiatives to help develop the next generation of leaders in the packaging industry. Enercon is pleased we can do our part in investing in the future of this wonderful industry.”

Enercon Industries Corporation is headquartered in Germantown, WI. The company is a global leader in the manufacturing of equipment for the plastics and packaging industries. In addition to induction sealing systems, the company also supplies corona, plasma & flame surface treating systems for improving adhesion of inks, adhesives, coatings and more. For more information on Enercon please visit www.enerconind.com.