Highcon Systems Ltd. and EFI entered into a global partnership agreement to offer customers an integrated, end-to-end business productivity and workflow solution and provide a flexible foundation for digital growth.



The companies say its partnership will improve lead times for printed material development by delivering a fully optimized supply chain that brings together buyers, converters and digital converting equipment through two-way connectivity. The comprehensive platform delivers real value to businesses looking to improve efficiency, manage and optimize paper and inventory, reduce process waste and improve profits by leveraging automation.

Ken Hanulec, EFI VP of worldwide marketing says, “We see the digital corrugated market as being a strong growth area. The EFI Nozomi solutions have really begun revolutionizing the industry and as part of our holistic view of the marketplace, we identified Highcon as being the leader in the next step in the digital process – digital finishing. Their digital cutting and creasing solutions enable the kind of on-demand production that drives customer success. We are excited about the potential of addressing the market together.”



EFI says its Corrugated Suites deliver off the shelf productivity benefits that target specific business areas to reduce waste and inefficiency in the packaging production process, driving cost savings with integrated eCommerce, ERP and shop floor data collection.



Gaby Matsliach, senior VP and GM of EFI productivity software says, “At EFI, we have constantly focused our efforts on driving customer productivity and have released a comprehensive suite of productivity solutions for the packaging industry. I have been impressed by Highcon’s similar drive for customer efficiency and we are delighted to partner with them in optimizing digital procurement and production workflows.”



Highcon Euclid and Beam software allow customers to integrate with the EFI MarketDirect PackCentral online customer ordering portal and EFI Auto-Count 4D software, which automatically collects accurate, up-to-the-minute production data for digital presses and cutting devices.



Shlomo Nimrodi, Highcon CEO, says, “We are excited about working with EFI towards a genuinely end-to-end digital solution, Nozomi and Beam platforms, coupled with workflow automation that will answer the market needs for sustainability and Industry 4.0 manufacturing efficiencies. Collaboration with other industry players in the digital space is a critical part of our go to market strategy and we will continue to drive this strategy demonstrating our commitment to provide the best comprehensive solution to the inherent limitations in the conventional process.”

For more information visit www.highcon.net and www.efi.com.