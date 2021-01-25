Curbell Plastics Inc., a supplier of plastic sheet, rod, tube, tapes and fabricated parts, moved its film conversion operations into a new facility in Raynham, MA, which features an improved racking system and other amenities. The company says the new layout allows for a larger inventory of thin gauge materials and shorter product lead times and conversion turnaround.

Curbell Films New England operations manager, Douglas Mauro, says, “I’m excited for the future for all of our customers. This new facility doubles the space and removes old capacity constraints that had squeezed us in the past. We look forward to exceeding customer expectations from this new building.” Curbell Films New England provides conversion services such as sheeting, slitting and guillotining for industrial applications, printing and graphics needs and more.

For more information visit www.curbellplastics.com.