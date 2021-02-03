Syntegon has expanded its secondary packaging portfolio with the Sigpack TTMD, which combines core technologies of the TTM platform with one or more seamlessly integrated Delta robot cells — hence the D in the product name. The robotic solution's camera-based vision control system detects products on the infeed belt. The delta robots pick single or multiple products arriving in random order and reliably place them in cartons, trays or other containers according to specifications. To enable additional packaging flexibility, the new topload cartoner can also simultaneously pack different products from several infeed processes. The Sigpack TTMD uses the tool-less format changeover concept from the TTM platform, enabling a vertical restart after each format change.

Modular Integration of Delta Robot Cells

Each cartoning machine can be equipped with one or more Delta robot cells. A camera-based vision system detects the position of the individual products on the infeed belt. The pick rate of the delta robots depends much on the product. Typically it’s between 60 and 90 products per minute, and can go up to as many as 120 products per minute.

Following the single- or multi-pick process, the robotic arms pick the products from the belt and place them in the cartons either in a flat or on-edge position. The process is organized according to the counterflow principle: The cartons move in the opposite direction to the product. This is designed to reduce the reject rate and make sure that each carton is filled correctly. The Delta robots can track on the infeed conveyor and the carton transport, which allows the products to be continuously loaded into the cartons.

The core of the Sigpack TTMD consists of a TTM1 or TTM2 topload cartoner for forming and closing. The Sigpack TTMD has a maximum output rate of 150 cartons per minute.

Flexible Presentation at the Point of Sale

The Sigpack TTMD cartoner increases presentation options at the point of sale by offering the possibility of inserting the products either flat or on-edge into the carton. Since products from several process sources can be fed into the TTMD, a selection of different products, such as small bags containing different snacks, can be packed into one carton.

Fast Format Changes and Less Rejects

The Sigpack TTMD uses Syntegon's patented tool-less format changeover concept. Pre-set format rods ensure that the settings are clear and sources of error can be minimized. A single operator is able to perform format changes independently and restart the machine within a very short time without having to readjust the format parts.

