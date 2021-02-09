Perfect gifts for those who despise commercial holidays, refuse to be pressured to find the perfect gift, or have a sense of humor.

Heart-Shaped Beer Box

Image courtesy of Bud Light

The Bud Light heart-shaped box was released via twitter. Beer isn’t included, but this heartfelt poem is: “Roses are red, Bud Light is blue, come have a beer with me, or maybe two.”

Divided Jar for Mayo Lovers & Haters

Image courtesy of Kraft

Kraft limited-edition Mayo-Divided Jar (one of which is filled with mayo and the other is empty) is perfect for those in a relationship divided by mayo. The jars go to select couples who use Twitter to explain why their relationship needs a Mayo-Divided Jar by using the #MayoDividedCouples tag.

KFC ChickenGrams

Image courtesy of KFC

Why send flowers when you can send a KFC ChickenGram? Lucky KFC Cananda ChickenGram contest winners will get to send a heart-shaped bucket of chicken — complete with a poem on the lid — to their crush. For those not in Canada, KFC-scented sunscreen is another option.

Wine is My Valentine

Image courtesy of Target

A perfect gift for the introverts who just want to be left alone and watch murder mysteries. The Wine is My Valentine gift box includes three mini 187-ml bottles of red, rosé and Chardonnay. The gift box is sold exclusively at Target.

Personalized Heart-Shaped Boxes of Cheese

Image courtesy of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

It’s not often we print a press release as is, but Wisconsin Cheese sent a gem:

“With a stinky 2020 that had us feeling bleu, there's no cheddar way to celebrate a gouda Valentine's Day than by sending a complimentary heart-shaped box of delicious Wisconsin Cheese.”