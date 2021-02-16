As part of its Zero Carbon climate plan, food manufacturer HKScan is replacing its fossil-based plastics and have been cooperating with Woodly Oy and Wipak Oy to develop a new type of plastic based on wood cellulose. As a result, HKScan will be the first company to have exclusive rights to use these Woodly plastics in Finland's meat product category. The company will utilize this new type of plastic for select grilling sausage packages coming this summer.

The main raw component in Woodly materials — coniferous cellulose — comes from certified, sustainably managed forests. The renewability of the material makes it a viable replacement for fossil-based packaging materials. Woodly-based packaging materials are recycled as plastics.

“HKScan is renewing its packaging to make it even more responsible. Our goal is to ensure that all our packaging is recyclable by the end of 2025, at the latest. At the same time, we aim to reduce the carbon footprint of our packaging by 20% and the amount of packaging plastics by 20% from the levels in 2019. By using the carbon neutral Woodly component, we will reduce the carbon dioxide emissions of the ready packaging film by more than 50 per cent in comparison to traditional plastic packaging,” states Markus Gotthardt, VP, commercial for HKScan in Finland.

