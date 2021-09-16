Mondi worked with Nordic food manufacturer HKScan to provide renewable paper-based packaging for its best-selling Falukory sausage. The company aims to achieve a carbon-neutral food chain by the end of 2040. Mondi used its EcoSolution approach to collaborate with HKScan’s R&D team to provide the right barrier paper without requiring any changes to its existing production lines. The new packaging is made of bio-based plastic and responsibly sourced paper, coated and printed in Sweden, to keep transportation to a minimum. Thanks to its majority paper content, the new packaging can be disposed of in Swedish paper recycling streams. Mondi’s solution ensures the Scan Falukorv sausage remains fresh and intact in transportation, and the packaging provides excellent print quality for an attractive presentation on the shelves. Maria Häger, director quality & environment HKScan Sweden, says: “Reducing our environmental footprint is one of our most important priorities at HKScan. The barrier paper from Mondi is a valuable piece of the jigsaw puzzle, enabling us to proudly announce this new, recyclable packaging for our Falukorv sausage, reducing its CO2 impact from the previous solution by 70%[1]. This represents a vital step in our sustainability journey and is helping us get closer to achieving our climate targets of achieving a carbon-neutral food chain by the end of 2040.”

Jonas Fridberg, business solutions manager, functional paper and films, Mondi adds: “Our aim is always to develop fit-for-purpose packaging that is sustainable by design. Our work with HKScan to facilitate their switch to recyclable and renewable paper packaging for Scan Falukorv 800 g is a great example of that. It has led to a significant reduction in carbon impact, with no change in the consumer experience, and that is truly something to be celebrated.”

[1] Measured by IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute