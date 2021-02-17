Raw Sugar Living has announced the launch of Raw Sugar Kids in all Target stores nationwide in response to “a growing demand for wholesome, clean and fun personal care products for kids.” Raw Sugar's Bath Bunch aims to disrupt the marketplace with a fresh and creative way to tap into imaginative play and make bath time a more enjoyable experience — for both kids and parents alike. The Raw Sugar Kids 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner and the 2-in-1 Bubble Bath & Body Wash were created to deliver nature-inspired fun-filled scents, wholesome clean ingredients and a signature aspirational vibe.

"Raw Sugar Kids is where good and clean meet fun and lovable," saysDonda Mullis, co-founder & CMO, Raw Sugar Living. "Imaginative play is so important in the formative years, and we noticed an opportunity in the kid's category to engage in a clean, fun and affordable way. Little ones will enjoy the outside of the products while their parents will appreciate all the goodness inside."

Each collectable character is inspired by cold-pressed fruits and is brought to life with a playful tactile bottle that captures the expressive "monsta-friendly" faces that play to kids' imaginations.

Adds Mullis, "Each of these loveable characters has its own personality in the same way each kid has their own loveable traits that make them unique and truly special. Every bath time buddy is inscribed with an aspirational Sugar Note affirming the message of self-value and worth — our way of reminding kids how much each of them matters."

The company says the Raw Sugar Kids collection is made with plant-derived ingredients and cold-pressed extracts, is clinically and allergy tested, and cruelty free and vegan.

"Our patent pending disruptive packaging brings kids' imaginations to life on the retailer shelves along with ingredients that are gentle and free of sulfates and parabens," says Ronnie Shugar, co-founder & CEO, Raw Sugar Living.

Visit rawsugarliving.com/shop/raw-sugar-kids for more information.