Kaeser Compressors, Inc. announced that it has updated its white paper, “CAGI Data Sheets: An apples to apples performance comparison.” Authored by Werner Rauer, product manager for oil-injected and oil-free screw compressors at Kaeser, the white paper details the establishment and purpose of the Compressed Air and Gas Institute’s Performance Verification Program, how it is helpful to end users, and a line-by-line explanation of the uniform reporting criteria on the data sheets. It now includes an explanation of isentropic efficiency, its calculation and how it differs from specific performance as a method of compressor performance and evaluation. Sample data sheets are also provided.

