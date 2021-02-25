The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) has announced the appointment of Carmen Becker, vice president and general manager of specialty containers at Amcor Rigid Packaging (ARP), to the IDFA’s Fluid Milk Board.

The IDFA represents all segments of the dairy manufacturing and marketing industry and is governed by an Executive Council and five industry segment boards. The Fluid Milk Board is among the five industry segment boards which are composed of experts and executives who help drive policy and strategy alongside the association’s leadership.

“The dairy segment is rapidly evolving and I’m looking forward to working with other industry colleagues and other packaging converters to make meaningful change across the issues that matter most to our members, like sustainability and emerging consumer trends,” says Becker.

Amcor says it works closely with IDFA and other advocacy groups to promote plastics, increase recycling rates, and drive greater use of post-consumer materials.

“Carmen Becker is a seasoned leader in the packaging industry who knows the dairy industry inside and out. We are thrilled to welcome her as a member of the Fluid Milk Board,” says Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of IDFA. “Her strong expertise in packaging will be extremely valuable as we continue to build our strategic plan and position dairy for future growth.”

Prior to joining Amcor in 2020, Becker spent 20 years in executive leadership roles with Tetra Pak, serving as president and CEO of its U.S. and Canadian business. A graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, Becker holds a bachelor of science in metallurgical engineering. She also received a master of science in materials engineering from Case Western Reserve University and a master of business administration, finance, from the University of Notre Dame.

