As many of you might know, I have been with Packaging Strategies for nearly five years. As my first role in the packaging industry, it has been an incredible journey learning all about the machinery, materials, design — and especially the people — that go into creating the wonderful consumer packaged goods products we see in retail stores and online.

Being behind the scenes has enlightened me to a new area I never thought I would be a part of. And now, I cannot imagine being out of the consumer goods space.

I’m the type of person who likes to learn all I can about something — the whole process. While it has been a great joy meeting and hearing from all of you faithful readers and contributors, I won’t be far away. I am moving over to Food Engineering magazine, another BNP Media brand, tackling the food processing space.

You will recognize the new editor of this magazine — we are all excited for a return that will shake things up, keep some great things the same and mostly, put a fresh spin on the brand. And a new perspective is always a good thing!

As Brazilian lyricist and novelist, Paulo Coelho de Souza, so perfectly wrote:

“If you are brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello.”

In this issue, you will see features on packaging line optimization during COVID-19, premium pet food packaging trends, branding through packaging, four ways ink partners can help brands achieve sustainability goals and more.

For now, I bid you adieu.