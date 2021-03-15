Mitsubishi Electric launched its new website titled “Digital Manufacturing,” which demonstrates a framework that enables management to make decisions on step-by-step investments to maximize profitability and accelerate growth. The company says this approach, called the “Smart Manufacturing Kaizen Level (SMKL),” is a model to help manufacturers navigate their way through the digital morass by defining shared key actions and expected outcomes across their organization, with the target of achieving a high ROI from their digital manufacturing initiatives.
Key Points
- Ensures teams shares a clear understanding of digital manufacturing, future goals and to accomplish those using a practical review and planning tool.
- Matches steps to a company’s individual needs, budgets, objectives and execution speed.
- Utilizes suppliers’ expertise for smooth execution, even for complicated processes.
- Benefits from optimal solutions offered through collaboration with global experts.
- Introduces examples of how customers achieved real ROI around energy reduction, productivity improvements and cost reductions ranging from 30% to over 90%, with the use of Mitsubishi Electric’s e-F@ctory digital manufacturing solutions.
For more information, visit www.mitsubishielectric.com.