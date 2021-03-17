Packaging specialist ALPLA announced it offers a range of standard products in its new product catalogue, featuring more than 300 bottles, jars and canisters with volumes ranging from 10 millilitres to 13 litres. The portfolio will be continually updated and can be filtered by product type, filling volume, neck type, material, shape and country of production. The website is designed so visitors can easily find the right packaging solution, request a specific quantity and receive a quote. ALPLA can also offer a matching cap upon request.

Daniel Lehner, Sales Director Western Europe, says, “ALPLA is known for its custom packaging solutions. Until now, we have only occasionally catered to the market for standard packaging. However, we do have a large number of standard products which could be of interest to many customers.”

For more information visit www.product-catalogue.alpla.com.