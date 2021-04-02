Videojet Technologies announced its new Lightfoot canning solution. This laser canning solution combines a Videojet fiber laser with the speed of dual Lightfoot marking heads for beverage canning manufacturers.

Purpose-built for the beverage industry, the Videojet Lightfoot canning solution is designed with IP69-rated marking heads and an IP65- rated supply cabinet designed to handle humid, sugar-laden or washdown environments. Featuring dual Lightfoot marking heads integrated with one software control, the Videojet canning solution is able to reach marking speeds up to 100,000 cans per hour.

The all-in-one Videojet Lightfoot canning solution helps to eliminate the need for multiple suppliers and the use of incompatible components in coding operations. The solution includes a Class 1 sealed enclosure to help ensure that operators are safe from any optical radiation. An integrated fume extractor keeps operators protected from harmful aluminum dust and fumes. A modular beam shield fits around conveyor belts for easy integration. The marking head air knife keeps the beam exit window clean of dust and dirt build-up. Standard industry protocols enable connection to common line integration and code management systems.

VideojetConnect Remote Service, included with the laser, provides on-demand expert technical support and guidance remotely. Ongoing, free support is also available from Videojet sample labs should an application or substrate change.

Laser Product Manager for Videojet, Anuj Chourey, says, “Fiber laser codes are precise and permanent to help consistently meet customer quality requirements. For manufacturers looking to evolve their production coding to laser technology, the Videojet Lightfoot canning solution makes the switch seamless.”

Visit https://www.videojet.com/us/homepage/products/laser-marking-systems/fiber-lasers/videojet-lightfoot.html for more information.