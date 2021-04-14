LOLI (Living Organic Loving Ingredients) is a zero waste beauty brand that uses food grade reusable containers and compostable plastic to package their products. Tina Hedges, the founder, wanted to shop for fresh beauty products the same way she shopped for food. The label is certified home compostable. The packaging is plastic free + paper pulp free. LOLI uses a food grade, recycled, recyclable and refillable glass jar with a recyclable aluminum cap. The label is certified home compostable. And the outer packaging is made of mushrooms and up-cycled hemp and wrapped in up-cycled hemp paper.