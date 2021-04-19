Corrugated packaging is an increasingly noticeable part of daily life, especially with recent, explosive growth of e-commerce and home delivery services. With a business philosophy dedicated to responsibility, the corrugated packaging industry’s recycling track record is miles ahead of any other packaging material. This prolonged and focused effort on recovery and reuse is one of many things that makes corrugated cardboard boxes extraordinary, and why consumers should feel good about the boxes being delivered to their doorsteps.

Boxes. The most extraordinary ordinary thing in the world.