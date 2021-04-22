“Although we expected the Board to support moving forward with the show, we were particularly encouraged by what they are hearing from their customers,” said Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “The message was clear: The industry is extremely strong, and with the need for in-person events so great, PACK EXPO remains perfectly positioned to serve the industry.”

The Board met just before show producer PMMI’s 2021 Executive Leadership Conference (ELC), spending significant time during a four-hour Board meeting discussing the fall show. The discussion reinforced the packaging and processing industry’s desire to come together in person. As exhibitors at PACK EXPO and Healthcare Packaging EXPO themselves, they recognized that while things could change, current trends are mostly positive and point to a safe and productive industry event.

“The Board discussion, along with every ELC business session, reinforced the significant need for an event where we can meet with customers, discuss their challenges and present them with real solutions to their needs,” said Emmanuel Cerf, vice president of sales, Polypack, Inc., and PMMI Chairman. “Our customers are eager to attend, and PMMI leadership is instructing staff to move full steam ahead with planning for a return to a safe and productive in-person trade show.”

With its PACK Ready health and safety program, PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO will reunite the packaging and processing community, implementing thorough and up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Learn more at packexpolasvegas.com/packready.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO is the only comprehensive show this year for the packaging and processing industry, with the latest new materials, technologies and solutions to address the packaging and processing requirements of 40-plus vertical markets. This year’s show, more than ever, is a must-attend event.

“Each panelist during the ELC’s CPG panel indicated that remote or virtual meetings with suppliers during the past year just didn’t offer the same experience as seeing and experiencing technology live,” says Laura Thompson, vice president trade shows, PMMI. “We are in discussions with several leading CPGs to bring buying groups to the show and are consistently signing up new exhibitors looking forward to this opportunity to meet with more customers in three days than they have all year.”

Associations in the packaging and processing sector remain in support of the event as part of the PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO Partner Program, with 15 association partners already signed on to support and exhibit at the show, including CPA, the Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers, Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP), Foil & Specialty Effects Association (FSEA), OMAC-The Organization for Machine Automation and Control, Flexible Packaging Association, Reusable Packaging Association and more.