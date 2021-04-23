Bazooka Candy Brands, the confections segment of The Topps Company Inc., has introduced Juicy Drop Gummy Dip 'N Stix, the latest extension of its Juicy Drop brand portfolio. Launching nationwide, the candy aims to offer a new experience for consumers to eat and enjoy gummy treats.

The unique packaging Juicy Drop Gummy Dip 'N Stix is designed with a center compartment containing fruit-flavored sour gel. The compartment is surrounded by chewy candy stix that consumers use to "dip and dip and dip" as much or as little as they like to create their ideal sweet-and-sour experience. A resealable lid allows for easier portability and gives customers the ability to have some and then save the rest for later.

"The Juicy Drop line allows our consumers to create their own eating experiences based on flavors they know and love," says Rebecca Silberfarb, senior director of marketing at Bazooka Candy Brands. "Juicy Drop Gummy Dip 'N Stix introduces a new way to keep up with our consumers during their busy days while enjoying a sweet and sour treat that they can dip on-the-go!"

Packaged in grab-and-go containers, Juicy Drop Gummy Dip 'N Stix is available in four flavors including Knock-Out Punch, Blue Rebel, Wild Cherry Berry and Watermelon Blast. They’re available at Walmart, Dollar General and other retailers for $1.79 - $1.99 per package.

Visit topps.com for more information.