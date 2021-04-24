The company, which currently operates twelve IML systems across two manufacturing facilities, has added a new, high-speed Ilsemann Automation In-Mold Labeling System. The newest IML line is the fourth to be installed at the company’s NJ-based facility.

One significant benefit is that IML yields a 100% recyclable package, eliminating the need to physically separate product packaging from traditional pressure-sensitive labels or shrink sleeves that are often not recyclable. “Consumer brand managers have dramatically shifted from ‘requesting’ to ‘requiring” unique and environmentally responsible packaging solutions,” states Jens Duerr, Director of Business Development. “As a fully-integrated part of the container, IML further enables brands to achieve both their marketing and sustainability goals.”

Speed and flexibility are also included as top priorities of consumer brands when it comes to packaging. “As an integrated part of the production process, using IML means we can turn out finished packaging at faster rates, especially when compared to packaging requiring secondary labeling or offline decorating processes,” explains Duerr. Additionally, quick label changeover capabilities enable CMG to combine multiple SKU’s during a production run giving customers flexibility on order quantities in addition to saving time.

Another IML advantage is the ability to produce richer and more vibrant color schemes compared to other decorating methods. One of the fastest-growing market segments supported by CMG is the dairy market, and more specifically, dairy alternative brands. These products are experiencing unprecedented growth driven by consumers’ interest in non-dairy options. “The dairy aisle is no longer just for dairy; it now includes a proliferation of alternative products, each one vying for shelf space,” notes Duerr. “Quality recyclable packaging that also boosts shelf presence has become increasingly important in a category that now includes a much broader array of offerings.”

CMG Plastics expects the global growth of IML among major food, beverage, and consumer products companies to continue, especially as advancements such as Digimarc’s SmartLabel technology, an IML integration that enables brands to create unique consumer smartphone-enabled experiences with a brand’s packaging are adopted. “The trend is increasing nationally and internationally, and thanks to our extensive experience we know precisely how to make a seamless transition to IML from other decorating methods” says Duerr. “This investment in additional IML technology demonstrates our ongoing mission to provide sustainable packaging solutions that help our customers succeed in today’s competitive markets.”