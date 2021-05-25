Epson America, Inc., a supplier of point of sale (POS) solutions, has introduced its latest advancement in mobile point of sale with the OmniLink TM-m30II-SL thermal receipt printer with built-in tablet mount. This compact all-in-one mobile POS solution is designed for space-constrained retail and hospitality environments. The multiple desktop and wall configuration options and superior cable management system provide the flexibility of setting up one or multiple mobile POS or self-checkout stations without taking up too much space.

This intelligent printer offers a variety of connectivity options and can connect to up to four peripheral devices from barcode scanners to payment terminals. The digital order workflow aims to help improve order accuracy and reduce labor costs by enabling staff to focus on fulfilling orders and providing customers with a better, faster customer experience. The design of the TM-30II-SL received the 2021 iF Design Award, recognized as a prestigious award for innovative industrial product design excellence.

"Over the past year, touchless and contactless transactions have become increasingly important for small businesses. Because many retail and hospitality POS areas are tight on space, a compact all-in-one receipt printer that can also operate as a self-service terminal is a must-have," says Aileen Maldonado, product manager, business systems, Epson America, Inc. "The OmniLink TM-m30II-SL was designed for this purpose with its built-in tablet mount to save much needed space, and built-in USB hub for robust peripheral support enabling merchants to streamline labor management and increase operational efficiencies for higher customer satisfaction."

This all-in-one POS printer design features a hub for connected USB peripheral devices and tablets. The OmniLink TM-m30II-SL also charges and sends data to a connected tablet through one single USB cable and features USB-Network-Tethering, which enables network connection to tablets, making it usable in locations that experience issues with wireless connectivity.

Designed specifically with retail and hospitality markets in mind, additional POS printer features include:

All-in-One Design – Compact POS printer with built-in tablet mount and secure locking capability;

Modern Industrial Design – Three-inch thermal receipt printer; supports multiple configurations and mounting positions

USB POS Peripheral Device Support – Accommodates up to four POS peripherals; convenient compartment for efficient cable management

Single Cable Connection – Tablet charging and data communication

USB-Network-Tethering – Provides network connectivity from the printer to iOS tablets

Online Ordering Ready – Server Direct Print technology enables the printer to retrieve receipt data from a Web server for online and remote ordering

Compatible with Cloud Applications – OmniLink Merchant Services enables merchants to capture and analyze transaction data using cloud solutions to gain valuable customer insights

Connectivity – Multiple interface options include USB, Ethernet and Bluetooth

Reliability – 150 km printhead life3 and auto cutter life of 2.2 million cuts3

Two-Year Limited Warranty – Optional one, two and three-year extended service plans available

The OmniLink TM-m30II-SL thermal receipt printer will be available from Epson authorized channel partners in June 2021.

Visit http://www.epson.com/mseries for more information.