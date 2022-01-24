CV Series conveyors in the Pharmafill(TM) line from packaging machinery manufacturer Deitz Co., Wall, NJ (www.Deitzco.com), feature a clever design that repeats a series of pre-threaded mounting holes every 12 inches on both sides of the conveyor body to invite easy attachment of accessories without needing to drill holes in the conveyor. Devised to help food, pharmaceutical, nutrition, and contract packaging companies manage a wide variety of products on the same filling and packaging lines, the Pharmafill conveyors enable reject stations, spacing wheels, transfer plates, rotary turntables, bottle indexing air cylinders, and other attachments to be quickly added and removed as needed based on the product.



The modular conveyors allow segments to be added in standard three-and six-foot sections plus one-foot increments to fit neatly in any configuration. Stainless steel construction, variable speed drive, adjustable guide rail system, and adjustable-height support legs with floor levelers are included as standard. The motorized chain conveyors are manufactured with the pre-threaded mounting hole system at the company's Wall, New Jersey headquarters. A full warranty is included.

