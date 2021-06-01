Leuze is expanding its range of dynamic reference diffuse sensors with the DRT 25C.R container sensor.

The sensors are based on the innovative CAT technology (Contrast Adaptive Teach), which enables a new operating principle for binary switching sensors. These sensors from Leuze don’t reference the object itself, but rather the conveyor belt.

Reliable detection Multipacks are very convenient for the transport of beverage bottles or cans. But when it comes to packaging, the diversity of these multipacks can be a challenge for plant operators: The foil-wrapped containers may be metallic, colorful, or transparent. Or there may be holes in the film or cardboard somewhere.

But the biggest difference between beverage containers is the shape and height. This makes reliable detection challenging. The innovative DRT25C.R dynamic reference diffuse sensor from Leuze is made exactly for these types of requirements. It is installed above the conveyor belt and uses the conveyor as a reference.

The flexible sensor detects all objects that differ from the conveyor belt surface. This detection principle from above is object-independent and reliable. With its high operating range of 450 mm, the DRT25C.R detects multipacks, regardless of whether they are transparent or have printed film. Maximum flexibility Only one sensor is needed per roller conveyor, regardless of the customer’s specific application. And plant operators can set it up in a matter of seconds: After pressing the teach button once, the conveyor surface is saved as a reference value. Two teach levels offer maximum flexibility. There is no need to change the settings after a product changeover, as the reference is still the same. That means there is no setup time.

Unlike traditional diffuse reflection sensors, the container sensor is more reliable if vibrations and contamination occur on the conveyor belt. These are compensated for by the Contrast Adaptive Teach technology. Plant operators who need additional functions, such as warning messages, can easily integrate these via IO-Link