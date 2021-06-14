The new Pure-TwistFlip closure remains attached to the carton throughout its entire lifetime, helping to tackle the serious problem of marine littering by ensuring that the cap is disposed of properly. It is also Elopak’s lightest screw cap to date, helping to reduce the use of plastics.

As cartons can be recycled with the tethered cap attached, the Pure-TwistFlip™ offers up an exciting new option for brands looking to meet the growing consumer demand for sustainable packaging, without compromising on convenience or product integrity.

Commenting on the announcement Elopak CMO Patrick Verhelst stated, “We are delighted to share the news that our tethered cap solution is now ready. Sustainability is a central driver of our innovation efforts at Elopak, in which we are continually seeking to raise the bar and improve on past performance.”

“We have invested heavily in developing more environmentally friendly packaging solutions that meet the same high standards our customers are used to, and at the same time offer them a way to package their products in a manner that fits with a low carbon circular economy. By combining Elopak’s Pure-Pak® carton with the Pure-TwistFlip™ cap, brands can now choose a package that both helps prevent marine littering and reduces the use of plastics.” he continued.

Beverage cartons have strong environmental credentials when compared with alternatives such as plastic bottles. Even with a regular cap studies have shown that in the case of UHT milk, cartons result in 70.7% less Greenhouse Gas emissions and in the case of fresh milk 83.6% less Greenhouse Gas emissions in comparison to disposable PET bottles. 1 1 Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) performed by the Institute for Energy and Environmental Research (IFEU) in 2018. The study compared 1 litre beverage cartons with commercially available disposable and reusable systems in the German market including glass and PET packaging. The entire life cycle of all market-relevant packaging was considered.