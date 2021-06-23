All German-speaking customers will be served from the Landeck (Tyrol) location with orders being fulfilled by ePac UK Silverstone or Lyon until the production facility in Austria is completed.

Christian Bischofberger, John Peat and Nick Monk (Managing Partners ePac UK Silverstone) are now the managing partners of ePac Innsbruck. Bischofberger will run the business. He is a proven specialist in the printing and packaging industry with more than 20 years of experience. Peat and Monk, who have already gained a lot of experience with the ePac business model through the successful setup and operation in Silverstone, will support Christian in the initial phase.

"I look forward to introducing the ePac model in Austria and working with companies of all sizes who need great packaging. As with thousands of ePac customers around the world, customers in Austria will also benefit from the short delivery times and very much appreciate small order quantities," said Bischofberger.

"The Austrian market for flexible packaging - actually the whole of Europe - is ready for a change. We look forward to clarifying with brands how we can help them to act faster on the market and at the same time to order according to their needs to reduce inventory and costs," added Peat and Monk.

ePac is based on digital technologies and focuses exclusively on the market for flexible packaging with the aim of offering customers fast throughput times and low order quantities. Tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized brands.